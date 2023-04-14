HamberMenu
Man held for murder in Erode

April 14, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A man, who murdered an electrician in an inebriated state, was arrested by the police here on Friday.

On Thursday, the Erode South police received information that a body of a male with injuries was found opposite the Railway Junction. The deceased was identified as Rajendran, 48, of Nadarmedu. Inquiries revealed that he consumed liquor along with his friend Kannan alias Kannappan,45, of Sivaganga district, near the Tasmac shop located opposite the railway station. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters and Hospital.

The police picked up Kannappan and held inquiries. It was revealed that while consuming liquor, a dispute broke out between them and Kannappan attacked Rajendran with a wooden log in which he died. A case was registered and the police arrested Kannappan.

