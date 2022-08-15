Man held for murder in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 15, 2022 19:11 IST

The Ukkadam police have arrested a Thanjavur native on charges of murdering a man from Salem. The police said that Janarthanan (35), who had been doing odd jobs, was arrested for murdering S. Ranjan alias Kulanthaivel (43) of Nagiyampatti in Salem district.

The police said the accused and the deceased had been sleeping in bus stands and on the platforms of shops in the city.

The duo had a brawl on the night of August 4 at Ukkadam during which Janarthanan beat Ranjan with a PVC pipe repeatedly. An autorickshaw driver saw the assault and informed the Ukkadam police.

The police apprehended Janarthanan and shifted Ranjan to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Ranjan died without responding to treatment on Sunday evening.

“Janarthanan had been arrested for the assault and other offences. With the injured person died, we altered the case to a case of murder and recorded his arrest for the offence,” said a police officer. The accused was in judicial remand in Coimbatore Central Prison.

