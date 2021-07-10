Man held for murder bid in Coimbatore

The Peelamedu police on Friday arrested a man in connection with an attempt to murder a youth in the city.

Karthik (31) was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a gang of around six men near Udayampalayam late on Thursday allegedly due to personal enmity, the police said.

Having suffered multiple injuries, he was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and was subsequently referred to a private hospital on Friday.

Peelamedu police have registered a case under Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 307 (Attempt to murder) and 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused Aravind (20) was remanded in judicial custody and efforts to arrest the rest of the gang members are on.

Two arrested in Uthukuli

The Uthukuli police on Thursday arrested two men on charges of stealing bundles of beedis, cash and two-wheeler from a wholesale dealer near Uthukuli in Tiruppur. According to the police, Thangaraj, a wholesale dealer of beedis and cigarettes, was travelling on his two-wheeler on Kangeyam Road with 13 bundles of beedis and cash ₹ 15,000 on Tuesday evening. He was stopped by a car, from which three men – Hyder Ali (52), Sadham Hussain (30) and Akbar – alighted and threatened him at knife point, the police said. The three stole the bundles of beedi, cash along with the two-wheeler and drove away from the spot. Based on Mr. Thangaraj’s complaint, the Uthukuli police have registered a case under Section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. Late on Thursday, the police team nabbed Ali and Hussain and recovered the stolen bundles of beedi and ₹ 15,000 cash.

The two were remanded in judicial custody in the early hours of Friday, the police said. Police are on the look out for the third accused Akbar, who absconded with the two-wheeler.