Coimbatore

Man held for molesting girl

The Kangeyam All Women Police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

The police said that the youth, a native of Bihar, used to frequently visit the neighbour of the girl’s residence near Uthukuli.

The man sexually assaulted her on Monday and the victim told her mother about the incident.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the Kangeyam All Women Police arrested the accused on Tuesday and remanded him in judicial custody.

