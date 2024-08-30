GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man held for marrying, impregnating foster daughter in Erode

Published - August 30, 2024 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of marrying and impregnating his 17-year-old foster daughter at Bhavanisagar here on Friday.

Based on a girl missing complaint, a special team of the Bhavanisagar police traced C. Barathi and the girl in Tiruppur district. They were taken to the police station. Inquiries revealed that the accused married the girl’s mother, who lost her husband 10 years ago. They have two children. Inquiries revealed that the accused lured the girl and impregnated her. On June 26, 2024, he took the girl with him and married her and they were staying at Tiruppur.

A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Barathi was arrested and lodged at prison.

Erode

