Man held for job fraud

The District Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of cheating a job aspirant of ₹50 lakh by promising to arrange a government job.

S. Sekar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DCB), said that K. Mohan, a resident of Dasanur near Mettupalayam, was arrested based on a complaint.

According to the DCB, A. Logesh (28) of R.S. Puram lodged a complaint against Mohan, his mother K. Mani (51) and his wife Shobana Priya (27), accusing them of cheating him of the money on the pretext of arranging a government job. The alleged cheating took place between January 20, 2019 and January 20, 2020.

As per the complaint, Mohan claimed that his relatives worked in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and in government departments in Coimbatore district. The accused promised to arrange a job with a salary ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 per month. The accused collected a total of ₹50 lakh on various occasions but did not arrange the job, the complainant alleged.

DCB officials said that Mohan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody while Mani and Shobana were at large.