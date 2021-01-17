Man held for job fraud

The Ramanathapuram police (Crime) have arrested a retired employee of the Education Department on charges of cheating a man of ₹16 lakh by promising to arrange a government job for him and his cousin.

S. Sekar (62), a resident of Maruthakutty Nagar at Rathinapuri, was arrested on Friday. The police said that his first wife S. Kalamani was also involved in the cheating and is yet to be arrested.

The police registered a case against the couple based on a complaint lodged by R. Sathishkumar from Thevar Colony at Olampus, Ramanathapuram.

According to the police, Mr. Sathishkumar, along with his father’s younger brother and a person named Periyakuppan, approached Sekar for a job for his cousin in March 2015. Sekar, who was then an employee in the Education Department, assured that he could arrange the job for Mr. Sathishkumar's cousin for ₹3 lakh which they paid, said the police.

Sekar also managed to convince Mr. Sathishkumar that he could arrange a job for him, too, in Tangedco.

The police said that Mr. Sathishkumar paid ₹18 lakh in three instalments from April 2015 to July 2017. However, he did not get the job which Sekar promised to arrange.

Ramanathapuram inspector (Crime) L. Senthilkumar said that Sekar and his first wife Kalamani returned ₹5 lakh out of the total amount of ₹21 lakh which the complainant gave to Sekar to arrange jobs for him and his cousin.

Though the couple gave the complainant a cheque for ₹16 lakh in December 2020, it bounced when Mr. Sathishkumar tried to encash it. He lodged a complaint with the Ramanathapuram police, seeking action against the couple.

Sekar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.