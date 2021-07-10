Man held for impregnating minor girl

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore Central, on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 12-year-old girl, his younger brother's daughter.

The police said that the accused aged 43 stayed on the ground floor of a house near Gandhipuram and the girl’s family stayed on the first floor.

The girl, a class VII student, used to be at the house with her grandmother when her parents go for work.

The accused had been doing packaged drinking water distribution in the morning and evening.

According to the police, the girl complained of stomach pain and she was taken to a private hospital in the city. The doctor who examined her found that she was eight months pregnant.

When the parents asked, the girl told them that she was sexually assaulted by her father’s younger brother and he had threatened her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The man was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the parents. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody at the Avinashi sub-jail.