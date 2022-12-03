Man held for impersonation in Coimbatore

December 03, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a 39-year-old man who impersonated as a sub-inspector and was involved in vehicle checks near Karumathampatti on Saturday.

According to the police, a local commuting on Karumathampatti road was stopped by a man in police uniform for vehicle check. On suspicion, the person informed the Karumathampatti police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police rushed to the spot and found that M. Selvam of Virudhunagar district who was working as a labourer in a spinning mill, impersonated as sub-inspector and was involved in vehicle checks. He also allegedly demanded money from motorists travelling without proper documents.

The police arrested him and he was remanded in judicial custody.