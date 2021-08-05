Coimbatore

Man held for illegal possession of explosive materials

The Salem district police on Thursday arrested a man for illegal possession of explosive materials.

According to the police, based on a tip-off, a team led by Inspector Kathirvel from Kolathur police station inspected the residence of a man named Chandran at Korapallam here. Police said that Chandran was involved in the business of digging wells and blasting rocks. During the search, police found Chandran was in possession of 138 electric detonators and 55 gelatine sticks without proper permission and seized the explosive materials.

Kolathur police registered a case and arrested Chandran.


