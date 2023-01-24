Man held for hurling molotov cocktail at his house in Erode district

January 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - ERODE

A 47-year-old man who hurled molotov cocktail at his house and enacted a drama that his wife was behind the incident was arrested in Gobichettipalayam here.

Shanmugam, a daily wager of Ganapathipalayam, was married to Ayyammal (39), and the couple has three sons. Recently, he had a dispute with his wife after which she left for her parent’s house with two sons. Shanmugam was in the house with his mother, brother and a son.

On Monday, Shanmugam informed the Gobichettipalayam police that unidentified persons hurled molotov cocktails at his house in the early hours. Inspector Shanmugavelu inspected the house and held inquiries. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service. Inquiries revealed that Shanmugam had not revealed the incident to his mother and brother and instead had informed his relative Rajkumar living nearby. The police found out that a cloth from the house was used as wick in the bottles and the police questioned Shanmugam, who confessed to the crime.

He told the police that following the dispute with his wife, her relatives threatened him. To avenge his wife, he hurled molotov cocktail believing that police would arrest his wife and relatives. He was arrested and produced before a court and lodged in the district prison.