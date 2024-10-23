ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for hunting in forest in Erode

Published - October 23, 2024 08:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Forest Department on Wednesday for attempting to poach wild animals in the Sathyamangalam forest with a country-made gun and a sickle.

Acting on a tip-off about a gang operating in the forest, a team of officials inspected the Pisil Mariamman Kovil area in the Guthiyalathur forest and apprehended Narayanan, a resident of Puliyankombai village. He was found in possession of an unlicensed gun, a sickle, two headlights, and two mobile phones, while three others managed to flee the scene.

Initial inquiries revealed that the group had entered the forest intending to poach wild animals. A case was registered against Narayanan, and he was produced in court before being remanded to prison. The authorities are continuing their search for the other three suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US