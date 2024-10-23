GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for hunting in forest in Erode

Published - October 23, 2024 08:59 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Forest Department on Wednesday for attempting to poach wild animals in the Sathyamangalam forest with a country-made gun and a sickle.

Acting on a tip-off about a gang operating in the forest, a team of officials inspected the Pisil Mariamman Kovil area in the Guthiyalathur forest and apprehended Narayanan, a resident of Puliyankombai village. He was found in possession of an unlicensed gun, a sickle, two headlights, and two mobile phones, while three others managed to flee the scene.

Initial inquiries revealed that the group had entered the forest intending to poach wild animals. A case was registered against Narayanan, and he was produced in court before being remanded to prison. The authorities are continuing their search for the other three suspects.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.