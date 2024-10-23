Man held for hunting in forest in Erode

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Forest Department on Wednesday for attempting to poach wild animals in the Sathyamangalam forest with a country-made gun and a sickle.

Acting on a tip-off about a gang operating in the forest, a team of officials inspected the Pisil Mariamman Kovil area in the Guthiyalathur forest and apprehended Narayanan, a resident of Puliyankombai village. He was found in possession of an unlicensed gun, a sickle, two headlights, and two mobile phones, while three others managed to flee the scene.

Initial inquiries revealed that the group had entered the forest intending to poach wild animals. A case was registered against Narayanan, and he was produced in court before being remanded to prison. The authorities are continuing their search for the other three suspects.