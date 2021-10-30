Man held for hate speech

The Coimbatore City Police arrested a functionary of Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha on charges of derogatory speech targeting a religion during a demonstration in the city.

In a statement on Friday, the police said S. Premkumar aka ‘Boxer’ Prem (37) was the president of the organisation’s Kongu region youth wing. On October 23, he led 13 members of the outfit during a demonstration near the Coimbatore South Taluk office condemning the recent spate of communal violence targeting members of the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh.

During the protest, the accused spoke in a manner that could “trigger hatred and enmity against Muslims living in India” and could “create panic between members” of both the religions, the police statement said. Besides, the demonstration was held without police permission and adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the police alleged. Premkumar was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.