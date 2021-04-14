Man held for grandmother’s murder

Erode

14 April 2021 23:40 IST

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Arachalur Police on charges of murdering his grandmother at Avalapoondurai here on Tuesday.

According to police, M. Poovizhi Selvan of Bharathi Street in Avalpoondurai went to his in-laws’ house in Coimbatore on Tuesday to meet his wife and daughter.

He reportedly demanded money from his father-in-law to consume alcohol and was chased out of the house. He reached Avalpoondurai and demanded money from his mother. She too went out of the house.

Irked, he hacked his 95-year-old grandmother Kalliammal to death while she was sleeping. Neighbours alerted the police and the body was sent to the Government Hospital in Perundurai for autopsy. A case was registered and Poovizhi Selvan was arrested.