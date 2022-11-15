Man held for forging passport

November 15, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Salem

The Salem police arrested a man in Tiruchi airport on Tuesday on charges of forging passport for job in Singapore.

In July last year, the Salem rural police received an application from A. Veeramuthu (42), a driver from Singapore, regarding passport renewal to continue his work in Singapore. During verification, the police found that Veeramuthu was working for a local milk cooperative society and had not applied for passport.

On inquiry, the police found that Veeramuthu’s relative T. Rajesh (36) took passport in Veeramuthu’s name using his documents and went to Singapore in 2002. Rajesh did this without the knowledge of Veeramuthu.

Following this, the Salem District Crime Branch police registered a case and issued a lookout circular for Rajesh to all airports.

On Sunday, when Rajesh landed in Tiruchi airport from Singapore, the immigration officials nabbed him and informed the Salem police. The Salem police arrested Rajesh, and on Monday he was remanded in prison.

Woman, child drown in well

A 25-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter drowned in a farm well here on Tuesday. V. Meena of Dasanaickenpatti was feeding the baby on her farm land when the baby accidentally fell into the farm well. Meena jumped into the well to save the infant, but both drowned. On information, fire fighters recovered the bodies from the well. The Ammapet police registered a case.