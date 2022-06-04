Man held for forging Aadhaar card details in Erode

A day after three persons, including a minor girl’s mother, were arrested by the police for selling her female gamete cell, called the oocyte, a 25-year-old man who forged the girl’s age in the Aadhaar card that helped the gang to commit the offence was arrested here.

The 16-year-old girl in her complaint to the Erode South Police said that her mother S. Indirani alias Sumiya (38) left her father and was living with A. Syed Ali (40) for the last 13 years along with her.

She said that Syed Ali sexually assaulted her many times in the presence of her mother after which she was taken to private hospitals in Erode, Salem, Perundurai and Hosur and sold her oocyte with the help of an intermediary K. Malathi (36). The three were arrested and lodged at prisons on June 2.

The girl also told the police that her details in the Aadhaar card were corrected by A. John of Surampatti using an online app and the forged document was submitted to hospitals.

The police arrested John on Friday night and produced him in the court and lodged at prison. With his arrest, a total of four persons were arrested in the case. Senior police officials said that an inquiry is being conducted with the hospitals.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.