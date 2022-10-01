Man held for encroaching forest land in STR 

A farmer, who encroached upon a forest land in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and tried to carry out farming, was arrested here in the late hours of Friday.

On September 13, personnel from Vilamundi Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Division, during their patrol, found trees on two acre removed, and the land ploughed for carrying out cultivation at Otrai Panai Marakadu area. Inquiries revealed that P. Logan of the same area, had encroached the land. When the forest personnel tried to arrest Logan, villagers opposed it and gathered in large numbers. Later, Logan went into hiding.

On Friday, officials received a tipoff that Logan was at his house. A team led by Vilamundi Forest Ranger in-charge Sengottaiyan attempted to arrest Logan but he tried to escape. The team nabbed him and took him to the range office. Later, he was produced at a court in Sathyamangalam Saturday and lodged at sub-jail at Sathyamangalam. Personnel said that cases related to hunting deer, threatening officials and possessing unlicensed weapons were pending against him.

But, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association said that Logan carried out farming only in the water spread area of the Bhavanisagar reservoir which people have been doing for many generations. A release from the association said that people used to carry out farming in the water spread area of Manalmedu, Otrai Panai Marakadu, Boodhikuppam, Pudukadu and J.J. Nagar when the water level is low in the reservoir. “But, Logan was assaulted by the Forest Department personnel and dragged away”, the release said and condemned the attack.

But, forest officials said that, the accused removed usil (Albizia Amara) and Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora) trees on the land located near the water spread area and case have been registered under various sections of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882.