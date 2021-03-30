Man held for duping investor

A 39-year-old man who promised interest of 5% to an investor and cheated him to the tune of ₹ 2.55 crore was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police here on Tuesday.

K. Jai Ganesh of Muthunaickenpatti in Omalur in Salem district lodged a complaint with the EOW that K.M. Govindarajan of Meenampalayam in Coimbatore district running a multi-level marketing trading academy at Sathyamangalam assured to provide an interest of 5% on deposit of ₹ 2.55 crore which Jai Ganesh had invested between September 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. He said that the Govindarajan refused to neither provide him interest nor return the deposited money.

R. Hema, Inspector of Police, EOW-II, Erode, held inquiries and a case under Sections 120(B), 420 of IPC and Section 5 of Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997 was registered against the academy and Govindarajan. He was arrested and produced before the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act (TNPID) court in Coimbatore and sent for remand.

A release said that investors who had deposited money in the academy and got cheated can lodge complaints with the EOW office or contact 0424-2256700 and 94981-78566 for any queries.