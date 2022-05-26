Man held for diverting PF savings

The Race Course police on Thursday arrested a man, who was employed as a human resources manager in two private automobile firms here, on charges of illegally diverting provident fund (PF) savings of employees to the tune of several lakhs during his stint in both the firms in 2015.

According to police sources, Antony Hruthy (47) diverted the PF savings of 23 employees to the bank accounts of private persons when he was employed with the first firm and that of five employees in the second firm. The issue came to light when the two private firms recently forwarded the claim applications of these 28 employees to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Dr. Balasundaram Road, the sources said.

Based on complaints from two of EPFO’s enforcement officers on Wednesday, the Race Course police registered two separate cases against Antony Hruthy under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 465 (Punishment for forgery) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The police remanded him in judicial custody on Thursday and further investigation is on.