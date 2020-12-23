Man held for damaging ATM in Coimbatore

The Karumathampatti Police on Monday arrested a migrant worker on charges of damaging an automated teller machine (ATM) and stealing the CCTV camera. Police sources said that Sajjan Paswan (28), a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he kicked the ATM and stole the camera. However, he did not steal any cash, the sources said. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Boy electrocuted

A 16-year-old boy was electrocuted when he touched a live wire at Vadavalli on Tuesday. The police said that R. Sridhar, who was studying Class XI in a government school and staying at a relative’s house, was playing with his friends when the incident occurred. He died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, police said. Vadavalli police registered a case.

Bullets retrieved

The Coimbatore City Police handed over five live rounds that were retrieved outside Central Prison to an Armed Reserve police official from Erode on Monday. Sources said the bullets were found by a motorist, who alerted the Race Course police on Monday morning. The AR official contacted the Race Course police saying she lost the bullets, following which these were handed over to her, the sources said.