Man held for cultivating ganja, possession of sandalwood in Erode

A 50-year-old man was arrested by Bargur police on Friday (November 1) for allegedly cultivating ganja and possessing sandalwood in Erode.
The Naxalite Special Division (NSD), a wing of the district police, alerted the police that the accused, a farmer, had allegedly cultivated ganja on his land at Solagar Colony, Thalakarai, in Bargur Hills.
A team led by special sub-inspector Murugan inspected the patta land where K. Dasan was growing ragi. He had allegedly cultivated eight ganja plants alongside the ragi.
The police raided his house and seized 3.90 g of ganja and five sandalwood logs weighing 5.23 kg. They were seized and he was taken to the police station.
Further inquiry is on to determine the source of the sandalwood.
Published - November 01, 2024 04:12 pm IST