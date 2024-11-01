Man held for cultivating ganja, possession of sandalwood in Erode

A 50-year-old man was arrested by Bargur police on Friday (November 1) for allegedly cultivating ganja and possessing sandalwood in Erode.

The Naxalite Special Division (NSD), a wing of the district police, alerted the police that the accused, a farmer, had allegedly cultivated ganja on his land at Solagar Colony, Thalakarai, in Bargur Hills.

A team led by special sub-inspector Murugan inspected the patta land where K. Dasan was growing ragi. He had allegedly cultivated eight ganja plants alongside the ragi.

The police raided his house and seized 3.90 g of ganja and five sandalwood logs weighing 5.23 kg. They were seized and he was taken to the police station.

Further inquiry is on to determine the source of the sandalwood.