GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for cultivating ganja, possession of sandalwood in Erode

Updated - November 01, 2024 04:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was arrested by Bargur police on Friday (November 1) for allegedly cultivating ganja and possessing sandalwood in Erode.

The Naxalite Special Division (NSD), a wing of the district police, alerted the police that the accused, a farmer, had allegedly cultivated ganja on his land at Solagar Colony, Thalakarai, in Bargur Hills.

A team led by special sub-inspector Murugan inspected the patta land where K. Dasan was growing ragi. He had allegedly cultivated eight ganja plants alongside the ragi.

The police raided his house and seized 3.90 g of ganja and five sandalwood logs weighing 5.23 kg. They were seized and he was taken to the police station.

Further inquiry is on to determine the source of the sandalwood.

Published - November 01, 2024 04:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.