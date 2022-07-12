Man held for cheating

July 12, 2022 19:12 IST

The Coimbatore District Rural Police on Tuesday arrested a man for cheating more than 40 people by promising them to get jobs abroad.

The arrested was identified as David Paul (53) from Thudiyalur, who was engaged in real estate and finance while running a consultant firm. Paul told his friends that he had contacts abroad and promised to arrange jobs for them, through the consultant firm. He got a sum of ₹1.28 crore from nearly 44 persons.

Paul also distributed offer letters to a few people who gave him the money, from a U.S based company, that were later found to be fake.

Based on the complaint from one of the person who lost the money, the District Crime Branch registered a case against Paul and arrested him on Tuesday. He was remanded in judicial custody. The police also seized a car from him.