Man held for cheating

Police arrested a 38-year-old man who made his wife act as lover for an unmarried man and cheated him of ₹ 12 lakh.

Raja of Kollampalayam was married to Nithya (34). Raja befriended a 35-year-old man of Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district.

Learning that he was unmarried and had money, the couple decided to cheat him. Nithya introduced herself as Sathya, pursuing medical course, and started speaking to him.

Soon she expressed her love for him and obtained ₹ 12 lakh from him for her studies.

Recently, the man became suspicious of her activities and wanted to meet her. Since she refused, he held inquiries and came to know the truth. He lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police who registered a case against Raja and Nithya. While Raja was arrested, Nithya obtained anticipatory bail.

Police said Nithya had cheated a man of Periyavalasu of ₹ 4 lakh in the same manner and an inquiry is on.