Man held for cheating

A man was arrested on charges of cheating while applying for provident fund here on Thursday.
The police said that Prakash (33) allegedly used his photograph and the PF account numbers of two other individuals in the application forms.
The Race Course police registered a case and the accused was remanded in judicial custody.
Child drowns
A one-year-old boy drowned after falling into a bucket fiilled with water in his house at Palladam in Tiruppur on Thursday.
The police said that the boy’s mother was washing clothes outside the room when the child fell into the bucket while playing.
A similar incident occurred in Anupparpalayam on Wednesday where a one-year-old girl was found dead in a bucket.
