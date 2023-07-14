Man held for cheating senior citizen at ATM centre in Erode

July 14, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ERODE

A 30-year-old man from Ramanathapuram district was on Friday arrested by Chithode police for cheating a senior citizen by switching ATM cards and withdrawing ₹50,000 from his account in June.

Police said V. Prathapan of Vasuvapatti in Chithode had account with Indian Bank. On June 27, he went to the State Bank of India ATM at Chithode Four Road and tried to withdraw money. But, he could not complete the transaction.

An unidentified man offered to help him and asked for the PIN and tried to withdraw the money. The man told Mr. Prathapan that there is no money in his bank account and asked him to contact the bank. The man gave an SBI ATM card and kept Mr. Prathapan’s card with him.

After Mr. Prathapan reached home, he received SMS showing that ₹10,000 was withdrawn five times and a total of ₹50,000 was debited from his account. He went to the Indian Bank where bank officials told him that his ATM card was used for withdrawing the money.

Mr. Prathapan lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

CCTV footage from the ATM centre showed a man withdrawing the money from the ATM at 9.30 a.m. The time of transaction carried out by the man matched with the man in the footage and the accused was identified as Vinoth of Muthukulathur village in Ramanathapuram.

A team arrested him from his native place and produced him in the court and lodged at prison.

Police said the accused used to wait for senior citizens in ATM centres and commit the crime in the pretext of helping them. Police said six cases were registered against the accused at various police stations in the State.

