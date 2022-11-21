Man held for cheating in Coimbatore

November 21, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested a 56-year-old man on the charges of cheating a driver to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh.

According to the police, S. Kathravan (40) of Kannamal Nagar in Kavundampalayam lodged a complaint at the Race Course Police Station that said he was a driver and attached his vehicle to a car rental company. The accused, J. Francis Xavier Seluvaraj from Singanallur, introduced himself as Chief General Manager of Indian Oil Corporation and promised him to get a rental contract from the company.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on his promise, Kathravan gave ₹2.5 lakh to the accused. After getting the amount, the accused went absconding. On Sunday, when the accused came near the Lakshmi Mills Junction, Kathiravan caught him and handed him over to the police. He was booked under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating), and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The police recovered ₹1.25 lakh from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US