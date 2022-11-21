  1. EPaper
Man held for cheating in Coimbatore

November 21, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested a 56-year-old man on the charges of cheating a driver to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh.

According to the police, S. Kathravan (40) of Kannamal Nagar in Kavundampalayam lodged a complaint at the Race Course Police Station that said he was a driver and attached his vehicle to a car rental company. The accused, J. Francis Xavier Seluvaraj from Singanallur, introduced himself as Chief General Manager of Indian Oil Corporation and promised him to get a rental contract from the company.

Based on his promise, Kathravan gave ₹2.5 lakh to the accused. After getting the amount, the accused went absconding. On Sunday, when the accused came near the Lakshmi Mills Junction, Kathiravan caught him and handed him over to the police. He was booked under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (punishment for cheating), and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The police recovered ₹1.25 lakh from him.

