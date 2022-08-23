Man held for cheating in Coimbatore
The Coimbatore City Police on Sunday arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of cheating.
According to the police, T. Hanna Nesamani (59) of Varadharajapuram in Chennai had pledged her house document for ₹5 lakh to get a loan from S. Sundarasamy (50), a real estate broker from Coimbatore, in 2012. Though she was paying interest to Sundarasamy, he sold the property to another person without her knowledge, and cheated her.
Based on her complaint, the Kuniyamuthur police registered a case against Sundarasamy under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act and section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested and remanded in police custody.
