Coimbatore

Man held for cheating in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 09, 2022 19:57 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 19:57 IST

The Coimbatore City Police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of cheating a company by diverting the amount received from customers.

Based on a complaint from the Assistant Manager of a private company on Avinashi Road, the Peelamedu police registered a case against A. Bharathidasan, who was working as a tele-caller in the company.

During the regular audit of the company accounts, the officials found that the accused was involved in diverting the funds, instead of crediting it to the company’s account. A total of ₹5,63,099 was diverted by the accused by selling spare parts for nearly eight months. The Peelamedu police arrested him.

Accused escapes from police custody

A 41-year-old man, who was in police custody, escaped at the Coimbatore railway station on Monday. The accused was identified as Anishbabu, who was involved in a series of robbery and arrested by the Palakkad police in Kerala. He was lodged in Palakkad sub-jail.

