Man held for cheating 54 people of ₹ 47 lakh in job fraud in Coimbatore

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of Coimbatore Rural Police on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old man on charges of cheating 54 persons of ₹ 47 lakh by assuring them to arrange jobs in Singapore.

DCB officials said R. Mohan alias Mohanakrishnan of Kovilpalayam who ran ‘Afford Tours and Travels’ based at Vadavalli was arrested based on a complaint lodged by T. Logeshkumar of Vilankurichi.

The complainant alleged that the agency gave advertisement on job openings in Singapore in a vernacular daily claiming that a construction company in Singapore was hiring civil, electrical engineers, site supervisors, human resources manager and drivers. According to the complainant, he met the director of the agency, namely Ramamoorthy, who collected ₹1 lakh as processing fee for the job opening. He was made to pay another ₹ 1 lakh after the issuing of an offer letter and visa.

DCB officials said a total of 54 people from Coimbatore and other districts paid money to the agency after they were assured of jobs in Singapore. A person who introduced himself as William George from Singapore contacted them and informed them that two flights were arranged for their journey to Singapore on July 15 and 16. On July 8, the job seekers found that the agency’s office was closed and Ramamoorthy’s phone was switched off. The job seekers complained to the police that Mohanakrishnan and two other staff, namely Saranya and Jothi, were at large.

According to DCB, it was Mohanakrishnan who ran the agency and appointed Ramamoorthy as its director. The investigation revealed that it was Mohanakrishnan who contacted the job seekers as William George from Singapore. The DCB team recovered ₹ 21 lakh from Mohanakrishnan.

Man arrested for impersonating health inspector

The Anamalai police arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of impersonating a health inspector and demanding ‘fine’ from a chicken stall at Vettaikaranpudur on Wednesday. The arrested has been identified as K. Gurunathan (32), a native of Periyakalai Muthur in Dindigul district.

The police said Gurunathan went to the chicken stall run by S. Darmaraj (22) of Alukku Samiyar Kovil Street at Vettaikaranpudur on Wednesday. He posed as health inspector and threatened Mr. Darmaraj of sealing the stall, demanding ₹2,500 for various violations. Gurunathan left the stall after Mr. Darmaraj gave him ₹500.

According to the police, Mr. Darmaraj grew suspicious about Gurunathan and caught him with the help of his friends. They handed over the suspect to the police who found that he was an imposter. Gurunathan was arrested for offences under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody.