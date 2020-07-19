Man held for burning of tyres in front of temples

Coimbatore city police on Sunday arrested a Salem native who burnt tyre and waste materials in front of three temples here in the early hours of Saturday.

The police said that he was not affiliated to any political party or organisation.

G. Gajendran, 48, from Arisipalayam near Salem was arrested by a special team of the police from R.G. Pudur on Sunday afternoon. The police said the accused was identified and traced using visuals from surveillance cameras.

The police had got the visual of a man collecting old tyres and setting them ablaze in front of the Mahaliamman temple on NH Road at Five Corner junction in the early hours of Saturday. Similar incidents were also reported in front of the Vinayagar shrine in front of Coimbatore railway station and at another Vinayagar shrine at Kottaimedu.

Thudiyalur police also registered a case after a similar incident was reported in front of a Vinayagar temple at Nallampalayam within the limits of Coimbatore rural police. The rural police were yet to confirm Gajendran’s role in the incident.

Coimbatore city police said in a statement that the accused was arrested in connection with the three incidents reported in city limits. It said that he was mentally disturbed over issues with his family. According to City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, the accused was not affiliated to any political party or organisation.

G. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Coimbatore city police, said that detailed questioning and investigation was done before recording his arrest. It is learnt that the accused escaped from de-addiction treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital nearly a week ago and later he allegedly stole a moped. The two-wheeler was seen in surveillance camera visuals.

Coimbatore rural police were informed about the arrest of the accused.

Following the incident on Saturday, BJP national secretary H. Raja had tweeted on Saturday that members of Periyar DK (Dravidar Kazhagam) were involved, whom he wanted to be detained under provisions of the Goondas Act.

Mr. Raja had unnecessarily blamed the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam for burning waste materials in front of temples in Coimbatore, said the organisation’s general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, in a press release.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, in a statement, said the burning of tyres in front of the temples was aimed at spoiling communal harmony and creating unrest. He strongly condemned the action.