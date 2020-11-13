Man held for bomb hoax call

A 32-year-old man from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, who made a hoax bomb call, was arrested by the Erode Railway Police Station here on Thursday night.

On November 12, the railway police in Chennai headquarters received a call from a man who identified himself as Abdul Kareem and was speaking from a spot near Erode Railway Station. He said that he along with nine others had planted bombs at 10 places, including railway station, bus stand and Manikoondu in Erode city and it would go off anytime now. The police alerted the Erode railway police and gave the mobile number from which they received the call.

The police along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carried out checks at all the 10 places and found the call to be a hoax. The police traced the mobile signal to a tower located near the bus stand and picked up a person, who was identified as R. Santhosh Kumar of Shankar Nagar in Mettupalayam.

He was arrested, produced in court and lodged at prison.