Man held for bid to cheat migrant worker

The Saibaba Colony police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of attempting to cheat a migrant worker wanting to return to his home town in Odisha.
Police said that Badal Kumar Das (23), employed in a departmental store in the city, contacted Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra via Twitter to help him return to his home town. The accused, Gopal Chandra Sahoo (32), contacted Mr. Das claiming to be the actor’s agent and demanded ₹ 6,000 for the travel charges.
After the actor clarified that the travel charges were free of cost, Mr. Das nabbed the accused and handed him over to the police on Thursday.
The accused was booked and remanded in judicial custody.
Police thanked
Mr. Mishra thanked the Odisha Police and Coimbatore City Police via Twitter on Friday.
