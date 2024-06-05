ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for attempting to rob a family

Published - June 05, 2024 07:14 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Assam who attempted to rob a family at knifepoint in their house in Chennimalai early Wednesday morning was caught by neighbours and handed over to the police.

The suspect, identified as John Jotiya, broke into the residence of Kadirvel at around 1.30 a.m. in an inebriated state and began threatening the family with a knife. He also attacked Kadirvel, who tried to apprehend him. The family raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush in and subdue the intruder. He was handed over to the Chennimalai police and is now being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

