Man held for attempting to rape saleswoman at ice cream parlour

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of attempting to rape a 23-year-old saleswoman of an ice cream parlour, when she was alone in the store in the city on Sunday.

According to the police, H. Rajkumar, a resident of AKS Nagar on Thadagam Road, was arrested on Tuesday.

As per the First Information Report registered by the police, the accused came to the ice cream parlour around 9 a.m. when the complainant was cleaning the store with the shutter half open. Though she told him that business starts only at 10.30 a.m., the man requested her to show ice cream cake varieties.

The accused then allegedly dragged her to the store room of the parlour. When she cried out for help, he fled the store.

The woman immediately alerted the store owner about the incident. They checked the visuals from the surveillance cameras in the area and found that the accused had been waiting near the store from 8.45 a.m. The woman lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore central, on Monday.

The police arrested Rajkumar under Sections 376(1) read with 511 and 450 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of attempting to rape the woman by trespassing into the store . He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.