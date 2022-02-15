Man held for attempting to murder mother-in-law in Coimbatore

The Sulur police in Coimbatore rural arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of attempting to murder his mother-in-law.

R. Jeevanandam, a resident of Chinnan Street at Ravathur near Sulur, was arrested for assaulting his G. Selvi (46) with a sickle.

According to the police, Jeevanandam married a 20-year-old woman six months ago and they were residing in a rented house at Ravathur. A few weeks ago, the woman left for her paternal home at Anna Nagar near Kannampalayam, Sulur.

The police said that Jeevanandam recently came to know that his wife was pregnant and he suspected her fidelity. Two days ago, Jeevanandam’s father Ramasamy visited his daughter-in-law. Selvi allegedly ill-treated Ramasamy and passed lewd remarks about Jeevanandam.

After coming to know about the incident, Jeevanandam went to his wife’s house around 2 a.m. on Tuesday and assaulted Selvi with a sickle following a quarrel, said the police.

The injured woman was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and her condition was said to be stable. The police arrested Jeevanandam on Tuesday morning.