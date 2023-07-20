Man held for attacking woman in Coimbatore

July 20, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Man arrested for attacking woman when admonished for urinating in public.

The Negamam police have arrested a resident of Maduraiveeran Kovil Street who had allegedly urinated in the open in the presence of women, and had attacked one of them with a coconut frond when questioned.

Based on a complaint lodged by Eashwari (45) of Chettiputhur, the police arrested Rangasamy (38) and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Nine injured as car rams tree

ADVERTISEMENT

A car driver and eight passengers of a family residing in Maniakarampalayam were injured when the vehicle reportedly swerved and rammed against a roadside tree near Thekkampatti on Thursday.

The family members, including four children, were returning after offering prayers at Vanabadrakaliamman Temple near Mettupalayam when the accident took place.

Passers-by rescued the driver Soundar (25), four adults Ponmozhi (28), Shanmugapriya (28), Lakshmi (50), and Indurani (30), and the four children and admitted them to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

College student arrested for sexual assault on minor girl

A college student, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl whom he had befriended through instagram was arrested by the Sulur police.

Guruprasad (19), a student of a college in Kuniamuthur, had indulged in the act when the 14-year girl was alone in her house.

Guruprasad was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and remanded in judicial custody.

Couple arrested for cheating retired armyman

A couple, who had allegedly cheated a retired armyman of ₹22.5 lakh reportedly with fake promises of land deals were arrested by the R.S. Puram police.

Sattursamy (63) had lodged a complaint stating that he was cheated of the amount in instalments since 2020 by the couple who had claimed to be into textile business in R.S. Puram.

The police are on the lookout for two land brokers, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.