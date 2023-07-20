ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for attacking woman in Coimbatore

July 20, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Man arrested for attacking woman when admonished for urinating in public.

The Negamam police have arrested a resident of Maduraiveeran Kovil Street who had allegedly urinated in the open in the presence of women, and had attacked one of them with a coconut frond when questioned.

Based on a complaint lodged by Eashwari (45) of Chettiputhur, the police arrested Rangasamy (38) and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Nine injured as car rams tree

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A car driver and eight passengers of a family residing in Maniakarampalayam were injured when the vehicle reportedly swerved and rammed against a roadside tree near Thekkampatti on Thursday.

The family members, including four children, were returning after offering prayers at Vanabadrakaliamman Temple near Mettupalayam when the accident took place.

Passers-by rescued the driver Soundar (25), four adults Ponmozhi (28), Shanmugapriya (28), Lakshmi (50), and Indurani (30), and the four children and admitted them to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

College student arrested for sexual assault on minor girl

A college student, who had allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl whom he had befriended through instagram was arrested by the Sulur police.

Guruprasad (19), a student of a college in Kuniamuthur, had indulged in the act when the 14-year girl was alone in her house.

Guruprasad was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and remanded in judicial custody.

Couple arrested for cheating retired armyman

A couple, who had allegedly cheated a retired armyman of ₹22.5 lakh reportedly with fake promises of land deals were arrested by the R.S. Puram police.

Sattursamy (63) had lodged a complaint stating that he was cheated of the amount in instalments since 2020 by the couple who had claimed to be into textile business in R.S. Puram.

The police are on the lookout for two land brokers, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US