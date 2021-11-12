Man held for assaulting sister, brother-in-law

Coimbatore

12 November 2021 00:14 IST

The Podanur police arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of assaulting his sister and brother-in-law after they complained to the police about his cruelty against his pet dog.

The police said A. Satheesh from Matha Kovil Street at Pillayarpuram was arrested based on a complaint lodged by his sister N. Manimegalai on Wednesday.

According to the police, Satheesh used to beat his dog in front of his residence. The cruelty was recorded in the surveillance camera of Ms. Manimegalai’s house. Her husband Naveen informed Pradeep Prabakaran of Prani Mithran animal welfare organisation about the cruelty. Mr. Naveen also shared a video of Satheesh beating his pet dog on October 25. The Podanur police registered a case against Satheesh on a complaint lodged by Mr. Prabakaran.

The police said Satheesh trespassed into the house of Naveen and Manimegalai on Wednesday and assaulted them. Naveen’s left leg was fractured as Satheesh beat him with the lid of a pressure cooker, said the police.

Satheesh was remanded in judicial custody.