Man held for assault in Coimbatore

The Perur police arrested a man on Thursday on charges of assaulting a man and his son with a knife at Sundakkamuthur in Coimbatore district.

The police said that Rajendran (48) visited the residence of Ayyasamy (65) on Wednesday, where he assaulted the man and his son Manikandan (39) with a knife and absconded. Prior to the incident, the accused allegedly demanded money from Manikandan to purchase liquor and the latter refused, the police said. Based on the father's complaint, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Three sentenced to imprisonment

TIRUPPUR The Mahila Court in Tiruppur on Thursday sentenced three men, who raped a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl near Kangeyam in 2019, to 10 years of imprisonment each.

A statement said that the 36-year-old man, who was the victim's stepfather, had raped her first, following which a 53-year-old relative and a 50-year-old neighbour raped the victim.

The incidents occurred between February and April 2019 and the Kangeyam All Women Police booked the three under sections of the POCSO Act and the IPC. On Thursday, the Mahila Court sentenced the three to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a total fine of Rs. 70,000, the police said.