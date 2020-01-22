Coimbatore

Man held for abusing SSI during vehicle check

The Ukkadam police arrested a man who allegedly prevented a special sub-inspector (SSI) from discharging his duty during a vehicle check.

The police said that A. Ismail (32) from G.M. Nagar, South Ukkadam, was arrested on Monday based on a complaint filed by SSI R. Murugavel.

According to the police, Mr. Murugavel and a sub-inspector were engaged in vehicle check near the link road on Ukkadam bypass from 6 p.m. on Friday. Around 7.30 p.m., Ismail came on a two-wheeler without wearing helmet and Mr. Murugavel asked him to halt the vehicle.

Though the policeman tried to explain him about the traffic offence, Ismail allegedly questioned him and used abusive words. The policeman shot a video of Ismail’s acts in his mobile phone. .

He was produced before the fifth judicial magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody till February 3, said the police.

