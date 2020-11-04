Man held for abetting woman’s suicide in Erode

She was found dead on October 31

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Hasanur police for abetting the suicide of a 27-year-old woman here on Monday.

According to police, Kumari, wife of Sivanna of Mudiyanoor, was in an illicit relationship with Dinesh of the same area. Sivanna allegedly reprimanded her and she left for her maternal house. However, Sivanna pacified her and brought her back home.

But Dinesh reportedly kept on disturbing her. On October 31, Kumari was found hanging in her house.

Alleging that Dinesh was responsible for the suicide, Kumari’s relatives staged a protest.

They did not allow the police to take the body for postmortem. Only after the police assured them that action would be taken against Dinesh, they permitted for postmortem.

Hasanur police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Dinesh and arrested him.

