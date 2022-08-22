Man held, 2,265 kg banned tobacco products seized in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 22, 2022 22:39 IST

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested a man on charges of possessing 2,265 kg banned tobacco products .

On a tip-off, the Periyanaickenpalayam police conducted a vehicle check near Mathampalayam Road. The police intercepted a car and found banned tobacco products in the vehicle.

The police seized the contraband worth ₹ 35 lakh and arrested M. Abbas (43) of Cheran Nagar in the district.

The police booked him under Sections of The Cigarettes And Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). He was remanded in Judicial custody. During investigation, the police found that two more persons were involved in the sale of banned tobacco products. The police have formed a special team to arrest them.

