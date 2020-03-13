Coimbatore

Man hacks wife to death

A 84-year-old man killed his 60-year-old wife at their house near Vazhapadi on Thursday.

The police said A.Narayanan, a daily wager, used to consume liquor. He suspected his wife Lakshmi’s fidelity and this often led to quarrel between them.

During the early hours of Thursday, Narayanan asked Lakshmi for money to consume liquor. As Lakshmi refused, a heated argument happened between the couple and Narayanan hacked his wife to death, the police said.

On information, Vazhapadi police rushed to the spot and arrested Narayanan.

