Man hacks four, including wife, over family dispute in Salem

December 08, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

A 27-year-old man hacked four persons following a family dispute on Friday.

Tamil (27), of Vembadithalam was a plumber and was residing with his wife Bhuvaneswari (25), and their two children. Following a family dispute, she went to her parents house at Nethimedu with children, three months ago. Two weeks ago, Tamil went to his father-in-law’s house and tried to bring back his wife, but she refused. Following this, Tamil took the children with him.

On Friday, he again went to Nethimedu and urged his wife to return, but she stood firm in her decision not to go back with him. Irked by this, Tamil allegedly attacked her using a sickle. Her father Sivakumar (50), mother Chitra (48), and brother Moorthy (24) tried to prevent him, but he hacked them.

On hearing their screams, local residents rushed to the house, and on seeing them, Tamil fled from the spot. In the attack, the four sustained injuries and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital, where their condition is said to be stable. The Annathanapatti police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprit.