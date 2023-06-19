HamberMenu
Man hacked to death over property dispute in Hosur

June 19, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A man was hacked to death by his brother over a property dispute at Gumalapuram village in Thally on Sunday. His wife and son, who were also attacked, escape with injuries.

The victim Ramesh (45), a tractor driver and his family had a property dispute with Ramesh’s brother and accused Kodappa.

According to the police, Kodappa arrived at Ramesh’s house with henchmen in the evening and picked up a fight with the victim.  As tensions escalated, Ramesh, his wife Sharada (38), and son Ravi (20) tried to flee the spot, when the accused allegedly hacked Ramesh. Sharadha and Ravi escaped with injuries.

