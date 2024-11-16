Man hacked to death near Coimbatore

A 42-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by a group of men who barged into his house near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district, on Friday (November 15, 2024) evening.

The police said that three unidentified men came to the residence of P. Elangovan, at Vagarayampalayam near Karumathampatti, at around 6.15 p.m. and hacked him with weapons.

The men fled the spot after allegedly murdering him, and residents in the locality alerted the Karumathampatti Police. A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

The police, based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, suspect that the deceased had links with a group of people dealing with the illegal trade of ambergris, a waxy substance secreted by sperm whales that is used in perfumery as a fixative.

