 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man hacked to death near Coimbatore

Published - November 16, 2024 12:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by a group of men who barged into his house near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district, on Friday (November 15, 2024) evening.

The police said that three unidentified men came to the residence of P. Elangovan, at Vagarayampalayam near Karumathampatti, at around 6.15 p.m. and hacked him with weapons.

The men fled the spot after allegedly murdering him, and residents in the locality alerted the Karumathampatti Police. A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem examination.

The police, based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, suspect that the deceased had links with a group of people dealing with the illegal trade of ambergris, a waxy substance secreted by sperm whales that is used in perfumery as a fixative.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.