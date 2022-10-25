Man hacked to death in hospital in Salem

A gang barged into the Government Hospital in Mettur and murdered a rival here on Monday night.

The deceased identified as Ragu alias Ragunathan (22), a rowdysheeter of Thottilpatti, had dispute with Vellaiyan of the same area. On Monday, Ragunathan was attacked by Vellaiyan and his men.

Ragunathan sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital. A gang came in vehicles and hacked him to death at the ward triggering horrific moments. The gang left two two-wheelers and escaped. Mettur DSP Vijaykumar inspected the ward and held inquiries. The police registered a case and arrested Vellaiyan, Moorthy, and Prakash,