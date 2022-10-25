Coimbatore

Man hacked to death in hospital in Salem

A gang barged into the Government Hospital in Mettur and murdered a rival here on Monday night.

The deceased identified as Ragu alias Ragunathan (22), a rowdysheeter of Thottilpatti, had dispute with Vellaiyan of the same area. On Monday, Ragunathan was attacked by Vellaiyan and his men.

Ragunathan sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital. A gang came in vehicles and hacked him to death at the ward triggering horrific moments. The gang left two two-wheelers and escaped. Mettur DSP Vijaykumar inspected the ward and held inquiries. The police registered a case and arrested Vellaiyan, Moorthy, and Prakash,


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 5:39:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/man-hacked-to-death-in-hospital-in-salem/article66052970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY