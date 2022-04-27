Man hacked to death in Coimbatore

A five-member gang hacked a man to death near Kempatty Colony in Coimbatore city on Tuesday night.

The police said that A. Santhosh (31), a resident of Kempatty Colony, was hacked to death while another person, namely K. Suresh (28), also from the same locality, was injured in the attack. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, Santhosh’s brother-in-law was assaulted by a local gang leader, namely Muthupandi, two months ago. As a retaliation, Santhosh’s friends M. Vasanth and S. Prakash snatched the mobile phone of Muthupandi’s wife at a vegetable market last month.

The police said that Santhosh invited Muthupandi for a peace talk to settle the rivalry on Tuesday night. He asked Muthupandi to bring his gang members for the peace talk near Kempatty Colony.

During the peace talk, two persons, namely Surya and Baskaran from Muthpandi’s gang walked out and returned with a sickle around 10 p.m. Muthpandi stabbed Santhosh and Suresh with a knife after spraying chilli powder on his chest. Members of Muthpandi’s group hacked Santhosh with the sickle. Vasanth and Prakash escaped, police said.

The Ukkadam police rushed to the spot after being alerted by motorists. The police took Santhosh and Suresh to CMCH where doctors declared the former dead. The police registered a case and detained three friends of Muthupandi, namely Baskaran, Subash and Suresh.

Boy drowned

A three-year-old boy from Mettupalayam died after he fell into the water tank on the compound of his relative’s house on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Hari Vignesh, son of D. Sarath (26) and S. Vanaja, (23), residents of Dhasampalayam at Mettupalayam. The police said that the incident took place around 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday when the boy was playing with other children.